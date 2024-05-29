Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BWL reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

BWL reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of BWL reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

BWL reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Board of SJVN approves JV with Indian Oil Corporation

Axis Bank allots 2 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Emami Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 149 cr

Redtape consolidated net profit rises 18.55% in the March 2024 quarter

RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 81.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story