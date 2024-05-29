Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redtape consolidated net profit rises 18.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Redtape consolidated net profit rises 18.55% in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Sales rise 33.81% to Rs 506.86 crore

Net profit of Redtape rose 18.55% to Rs 40.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.81% to Rs 506.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 378.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.98% to Rs 176.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.51% to Rs 1842.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1468.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales506.86378.78 34 1842.921468.31 26 OPM %14.7515.71 -17.0916.64 - PBDT69.7055.04 27 295.48233.54 27 PBT54.2841.86 30 236.24189.10 25 NP40.9634.55 19 176.24142.15 24

May 29 2024

