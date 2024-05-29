Redtape consolidated net profit rises 18.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.81% to Rs 506.86 croreNet profit of Redtape rose 18.55% to Rs 40.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.81% to Rs 506.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 378.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.98% to Rs 176.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.51% to Rs 1842.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1468.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
