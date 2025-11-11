C.E. Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 38.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.74% to Rs 113.77 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems declined 38.97% to Rs 18.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.74% to Rs 113.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.113.77103.6723.1835.7936.4146.2728.4740.7018.5130.33

