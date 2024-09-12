NBCC gains on inking MoU with MTNL for Rs 1,600 cr project

NBCC (India) advanced 2.53% to Rs 180.20 after the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 1,600 crore with Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) to develop a 13.88-acre land parcel in New Delhi.

In an exchange filing, the company said, A MoU has been signed between NBCC (India) and MTNL to collaborate to develop a prominent land parcel of MTNL measuring approximately 13.88 acres located on Pankha Road, New Delhi.

The project is valued at Rs 1,600 crore approximately and it aims to transform the land into a state of the art residential/commercial space, leveraging the expertise and resources of both organizations, it added.