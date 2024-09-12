JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production at 23.16 lakh tonnes in Aug'24

JSW Steel said that its consolidated crude steel production for the month of August 2024 was at 23.16 Lakh tonnes, which is higher by 1% as compared with 22.86 lakh tonnes in August 2023.

The companys India division has recorded steel production volume of 22.49 lakh tonnes in August 2024, up 2% as compared with 22.15 in August 2023. Further the capacity utilization at the companys Indian operations for the period uder review stood at 91%.

Ohio-based JSW Steel USA has reported steel production volume of 0.67 lakh tonnes for August 2024 as against 0.71 lakh tonnes for August 2023.

