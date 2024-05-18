Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Camex standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Camex standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales decline 6.86% to Rs 37.59 crore

Net profit of Camex rose 150.00% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.86% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 467.21% to Rs 3.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 141.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.5940.36 -7 141.81132.05 7 OPM %5.591.24 -3.280.33 - PBDT2.170.89 144 4.961.18 320 PBT2.090.81 158 4.650.86 441 NP1.550.62 150 3.460.61 467

