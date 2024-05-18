Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KSE reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KSE reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 416.58 crore

Net profit of KSE reported to Rs 18.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 416.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 17.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 1683.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1609.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales416.58395.48 5 1683.491609.88 5 OPM %6.31-1.23 -1.90-0.20 - PBDT27.07-3.42 LP 33.080.19 17311 PBT25.73-4.69 LP 28.34-4.17 LP NP18.93-3.59 LP 17.61-2.38 LP

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

