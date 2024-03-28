Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pfizer Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd and Tega Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 March 2024.

Pfizer Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd and Tega Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 90.25 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pfizer Ltd crashed 4.72% to Rs 4197.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1294 shares in the past one month.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd lost 3.90% to Rs 70.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd shed 3.61% to Rs 780.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14649 shares in the past one month.

Tega Industries Ltd dropped 3.53% to Rs 1233.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2743 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2922 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.79 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dwarikesh Sugar edges higher after board OKs share buyback proposal

The Anup Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tata Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zen Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mukka Proteins Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kutch Copper commissions greenfield copper refinery project at Mundra

Indices hit new day's high; auto shares zooms

Adani family infuses Rs 6,661 cr in Ambuja Cement

Volumes soar at Century Textiles &amp; Industries Ltd counter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story