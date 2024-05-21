Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

