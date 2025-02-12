Pearl Global rallies after strong Q3 numbers

Pearl Global Industries climbed 14.63% to Rs 1446.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 57.4% to Rs 56.30 crore on 45.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,022.50 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Revenue increased due to healthy growth in sales volume across geographies.

Profit before tax soared 55.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 53.70 crore in Q3 December 2024. Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 92.6 crore, up 35.1% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margin was at 9.1% in Q3FY25 as against 9.7% in Q3FY24.

Total expenses rose 45% to Rs 974.76 crore in Q3FY25 over Q3FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 444.36 crore (up 26.49% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 214.46 crore (up 28.60% YoY).

Pearl Global Industries is engaged in manufacture and exports of ready to wear apparels.

