Advait Energy arm inks Rs 1,450-cr investment agreement with Govt of Gujarat

Advait Energy Transitions said that its subsidiary, Advait Greenergy has entered into an agreement with the Government of Gujarat aimed at promoting investments under the state's flagship Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences.

The pact outlines AGPLs commitment to invest Rs 1,450 crore towards establishing two green energy projects in Gujarat.

As part of the agreement, the Government of Gujarat will facilitate AGPL in obtaining necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances from various state departments, in accordance with existing state policies and regulations. This facilitation, however, does not involve any financial stake, board representation, or special rights such as appointment of directors or subscription rights for either party.

There is no shareholding by the Government of Gujarat in AGPL, and the agreement does not involve any related party transactions or issuance of shares. The arrangement is purely collaborative in nature, with no loans, securities, or capital restructuring elements involved. The two projects are part of Gujarats ongoing push to attract clean and sustainable investments under the Vibrant Gujarat initiative. This aligns with the state's broader strategy to position itself as a hub for renewable energy and sustainable industrial development. AGPL has clarified that neither the promoters nor group companies have any relation with the Government of Gujarat, and no conflict of interest arises from the agreement. In case of future amendments or termination of the agreement, AGPL has committed to disclosing necessary details as per regulatory requirements.