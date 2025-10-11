Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Energy arm inks Rs 1,450-cr investment agreement with Govt of Gujarat

Advait Energy arm inks Rs 1,450-cr investment agreement with Govt of Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Advait Energy Transitions said that its subsidiary, Advait Greenergy has entered into an agreement with the Government of Gujarat aimed at promoting investments under the state's flagship Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences.

The pact outlines AGPLs commitment to invest Rs 1,450 crore towards establishing two green energy projects in Gujarat.

As part of the agreement, the Government of Gujarat will facilitate AGPL in obtaining necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances from various state departments, in accordance with existing state policies and regulations. This facilitation, however, does not involve any financial stake, board representation, or special rights such as appointment of directors or subscription rights for either party.

There is no shareholding by the Government of Gujarat in AGPL, and the agreement does not involve any related party transactions or issuance of shares. The arrangement is purely collaborative in nature, with no loans, securities, or capital restructuring elements involved.

The two projects are part of Gujarats ongoing push to attract clean and sustainable investments under the Vibrant Gujarat initiative. This aligns with the state's broader strategy to position itself as a hub for renewable energy and sustainable industrial development.

AGPL has clarified that neither the promoters nor group companies have any relation with the Government of Gujarat, and no conflict of interest arises from the agreement. In case of future amendments or termination of the agreement, AGPL has committed to disclosing necessary details as per regulatory requirements.

Advait Energy Transitions (formerly known as Advait Infratech) is a global leader in end-to-end solutions for power transmission, substations, and telecommunication infrastructure.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 53.9% to Rs 8.37 crore on 98.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 118.43 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Advait Energy Transitions rose 0.16% to close at Rs 1,761.60 on Friday, 10 October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 117.22% in the September 2025 quarter

AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 0.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story