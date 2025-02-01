Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 69.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.03% to Rs 15.58 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings declined 69.70% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.03% to Rs 15.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.5825.9824.6520.022.217.251.706.811.535.05

