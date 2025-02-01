Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 69.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales decline 40.03% to Rs 15.58 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings declined 69.70% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.03% to Rs 15.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales15.5825.98 -40 OPM %24.6520.02 -PBDT2.217.25 -70 PBT1.706.81 -75 NP1.535.05 -70

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

