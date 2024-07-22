Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 8.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 931.08 croreNet profit of Can Fin Homes rose 8.83% to Rs 199.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 183.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 931.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 823.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales931.08823.96 13 OPM %92.4193.39 -PBDT257.73236.60 9 PBT255.10233.89 9 NP199.64183.45 9
