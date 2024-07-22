Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 8.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 8.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 931.08 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 8.83% to Rs 199.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 183.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 931.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 823.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales931.08823.96 13 OPM %92.4193.39 -PBDT257.73236.60 9 PBT255.10233.89 9 NP199.64183.45 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Economic Survey 2024 LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman set to table Economic Survey in Parliament today

Terror attack on Army picket thwarted in J-K's Rajouri, firing underway

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates gap-down start; economic survey, Biden's pullback in focus

Taiwan begins military exercise with combat drills amid rising China threat

Biden's exit from race puts Trump trade in doubt as election gets re-set

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story