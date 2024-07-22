High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 51.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.26% to Rs 17.30 croreNet profit of High Energy Batteries (India) declined 51.60% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.26% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.3023.46 -26 OPM %15.2636.87 -PBDT4.078.34 -51 PBT3.878.03 -52 NP2.885.95 -52
