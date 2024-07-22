Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 264.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 264.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 74.46% to Rs 38.52 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart rose 264.53% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.46% to Rs 38.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.5222.08 74 OPM %27.6016.44 -PBDT8.792.72 223 PBT8.502.44 248 NP6.271.72 265

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Economic Survey 2024 LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman set to table Economic Survey in Parliament today

Terror attack on Army picket thwarted in J-K's Rajouri, firing underway

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty indicates gap-down start; economic survey, Biden's pullback in focus

Taiwan begins military exercise with combat drills amid rising China threat

Biden's exit from race puts Trump trade in doubt as election gets re-set

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story