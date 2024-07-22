Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 264.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.46% to Rs 38.52 croreNet profit of Swastika Investmart rose 264.53% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.46% to Rs 38.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.5222.08 74 OPM %27.6016.44 -PBDT8.792.72 223 PBT8.502.44 248 NP6.271.72 265
