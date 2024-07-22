Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 57.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 143.41 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 57.71% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 143.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 148.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.143.41148.706.719.957.5411.513.317.562.225.25

