Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 57.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 3.56% to Rs 143.41 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants declined 57.71% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.56% to Rs 143.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 148.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales143.41148.70 -4 OPM %6.719.95 -PBDT7.5411.51 -34 PBT3.317.56 -56 NP2.225.25 -58

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

