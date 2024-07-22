Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 19.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.25% to Rs 489.65 croreNet profit of Rossari Biotech rose 19.44% to Rs 34.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.25% to Rs 489.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 410.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales489.65410.61 19 OPM %13.2514.05 -PBDT62.3653.57 16 PBT46.9939.46 19 NP34.9029.22 19
