Rossari Biotech consolidated net profit rises 19.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 19.25% to Rs 489.65 crore

Net profit of Rossari Biotech rose 19.44% to Rs 34.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.25% to Rs 489.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 410.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales489.65410.61 19 OPM %13.2514.05 -PBDT62.3653.57 16 PBT46.9939.46 19 NP34.9029.22 19

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

