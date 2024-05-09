Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank drops for fifth straight session

Canara Bank drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 551.7, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 83.41% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 79.86% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 551.7, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.11% on the day, quoting at 22055.35. The Sensex is at 72647.03, down 1.12%.Canara Bank has eased around 9.99% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7147.6, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 87.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.76 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 556, down 0.74% on the day. Canara Bank jumped 83.41% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 79.86% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Canara Bank gains for third straight session

Canara Bank up for third consecutive session

Canara Bank spurts 1.3%, up for fifth straight session

Canara Bank spurts 0.16%, up for five straight sessions

Canara Bank eases for fifth straight session

Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Venus Pipes &amp; Tubes standalone net profit rises 86.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Mid East Portfolio Management standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit rises 35.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanofi India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story