Canara Bank drops for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 551.7, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 83.41% in last one year as compared to a 20.42% rally in NIFTY and a 79.86% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 551.7, down 1.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.11% on the day, quoting at 22055.35. The Sensex is at 72647.03, down 1.12%.Canara Bank has eased around 9.99% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7147.6, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 87.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

