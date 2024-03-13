Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank eases for fifth straight session

Canara Bank eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 545.15, down 3.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 90.41% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 85.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Canara Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 545.15, down 3.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 22093.65. The Sensex is at 72980.39, down 0.93%.Canara Bank has eased around 3.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7039, down 3.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 550.1, down 3.5% on the day. Canara Bank jumped 90.41% in last one year as compared to a 29.63% rally in NIFTY and a 85.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

