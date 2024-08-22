Canara Bank gains for fifth session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 112.26, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.76% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.68% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank. Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 112.26, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Canara Bank has dropped around 0.53% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7012.45, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 87.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 296.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 112.41, up 0.42% on the day. Canara Bank is up 68.76% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.68% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

