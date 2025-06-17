Canara Bank slips for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 109.59, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.45% rally in NIFTY and a 10.4% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 109.59, down 1.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24841.65. The Sensex is at 81516.35, down 0.34%.Canara Bank has added around 1.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has increased around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55944.9, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 301.73 lakh shares in last one month.