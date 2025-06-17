Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yuken India Company Secretary resigns

Yuken India Company Secretary resigns

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
W.e.f. 16 June 2025

Yuken India announced that Mrs. Suchithra R has resigned from the position of the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company and shall be relieved from her services with effect from the close of business hours on June 16, 2025.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

