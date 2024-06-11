Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Ltd soars 2.25%, up for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd soars 2.25%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 347.55, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.36% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.03% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 347.55, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 15.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19774.7, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 348.05, up 2.1% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 45.36% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.03% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 377.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

