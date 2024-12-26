Canara Bank Spikes 1.09%

Canara Bank has lost 0.1% over last one month compared to 1.26% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.58% drop in the SENSEX

Canara Bank rose 1.09% today to trade at Rs 101.7. The BSE BANKEX index is up 0.84% to quote at 58685.84. The index is down 1.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, State Bank of India increased 1.05% and ICICI Bank Ltd added 0.97% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 7.8 % over last one year compared to the 9.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Canara Bank has lost 0.1% over last one month compared to 1.26% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.58% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 47528 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.73 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 129.35 on 04 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.93 on 26 Dec 2023.

