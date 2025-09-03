Canara Bank spurts 1.65%, rises for third straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 107.91, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.64% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% fall in NIFTY and a 4.49% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 107.91, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24615.6. The Sensex is at 80252.95, up 0.12%. Canara Bank has added around 0.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has added around 3.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53661, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 158.01 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 107.94, up 1.25% on the day. Canara Bank is down 0.64% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% fall in NIFTY and a 4.49% fall in the Nifty Bank index. The PE of the stock is 5.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.