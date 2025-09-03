Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India Ltd gains for fifth session

Saregama India Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 495.55, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% fall in NIFTY and a 21.31% fall in the Nifty Media.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 495.55, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24627. The Sensex is at 80283.71, up 0.16%. Saregama India Ltd has added around 5.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1622.6, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46588 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

