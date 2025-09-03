Saregama India Ltd gains for fifth session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 495.55, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% fall in NIFTY and a 21.31% fall in the Nifty Media.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 495.55, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 24627. The Sensex is at 80283.71, up 0.16%. Saregama India Ltd has added around 5.18% in last one month.