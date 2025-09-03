Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Antony Waste Handling Cell announces incorporation of SPV - Kurnool Renew Energy

Antony Waste Handling Cell announces incorporation of SPV - Kurnool Renew Energy

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To execute a 15 MW Waste to Energy Project

Antony Waste Handling Cell announced that its material subsidiary, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions, has incorporated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely Kurnool Renew Energy, in accordance with the requirements of the awarded ~15 MW, Waste to Energy Project by New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CG Power allots 71,980 equity shares under ESOP

Sensex jumps 56 pts; Nifty trades above 24,600 level; VIX slumps 3.83%

Pound lingers around one-month low amid fiscal concerns; BoE Breeden's speech due

Saregama India Ltd gains for fifth session

Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for five straight sessions

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story