Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power allots 71,980 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power allots 71,980 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CG Power & Industrial Solutions has allotted 71,980 equity shares under ESOP on 03 September 2025. Consequently, on allotment of the above equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,14,92,06,858 to Rs. 3,14,93,50,818 comprising of 1,57,46,75,409 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 56 pts; Nifty trades above 24,600 level; VIX slumps 3.83%

Pound lingers around one-month low amid fiscal concerns; BoE Breeden's speech due

Saregama India Ltd gains for fifth session

Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story