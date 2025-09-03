CG Power allots 71,980 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions has allotted 71,980 equity shares under ESOP on 03 September 2025. Consequently, on allotment of the above equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,14,92,06,858 to Rs. 3,14,93,50,818 comprising of 1,57,46,75,409 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

