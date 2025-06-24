Canara Bank spurts 2.85%, up for third straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 110.89, up 2.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.07% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% gain in NIFTY and a 7.74% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has added around 1.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56059.35, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 166.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 293.42 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 110.62, up 2.67% on the day. Canara Bank is down 6.07% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% gain in NIFTY and a 7.74% gain in the Nifty Bank index. The PE of the stock is 5.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.