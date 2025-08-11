Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 14.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.44% to Rs 589.36 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects declined 14.45% to Rs 45.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.44% to Rs 589.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 569.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.589.36569.7517.2418.9589.5394.9964.5471.7545.6953.41

