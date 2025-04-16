Capacite Infraprojects bags housing project of Rs 295 cr in Wadala, Mumbai

Capacite Infraprojects has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Indus Co-operative Housing Society, for a total contract value of Rs 295 crore excluding GST, for Construction of Residential with Allied Commercial Building No. 01 & Residential Building No. 02 At Cs No 2/4 Saltpan Division Shivadi - Chembur Road, Wadala, Mumbai-31.

Commenting on the same, Rahul Katyal, Managing Director said, we are delighted to be entrusted by Indus Co-operative Housing Society, for their project in Mumbai. We're grateful for their trust and belief in our capabilities, further solidifying our position as a preferred partner for high profile projects. At Capacit'e, we're committed to delivering projects on time and to client satisfaction. We're focused on securing quality orders from existing and new clients across public and private sectors, leveraging our growing execution capabilities.

