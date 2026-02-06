Capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector increased marginally, says RBI

Reserve Bank released the results of its 71st round of the quarterly Order Books, Inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS), which was conducted during Q3:2025-26 and covered 1,114 manufacturing companies. The survey provides a snapshot of the demand conditions in Indias manufacturing sector during July-September 2025. At the aggregate level, capacity utilisation (CU) in the manufacturing sector increased marginally to 74.3 per cent in Q2:2025-26 from 74.1 per cent in the previous quarter. However, the seasonally adjusted CU (CU-SA) declined by 100 basis points from the previous quarter and stood at 74.8 per cent in Q2:2025-26. Both CU and CU-SA for Q2:2025-26 increased by 10 basis points as compared to their levels in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

