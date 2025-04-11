Capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector rises to 75.4% in Q3FY25 from 74.2% in previous quarter

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results of its 68th round of the quarterly Order Books, Inventories, and Capacity Utilisation Survey (OBICUS), which was conducted during Q4:2024-25 and covered 1,032 manufacturing companies. The survey1 provides a snapshot of the demand conditions in Indias manufacturing sector during October-December 2024. At the aggregate level, capacity utilisation (CU) in the manufacturing sector increased to 75.4 per cent in Q3:2024-25, from 74.2 per cent in the previous quarter. The seasonally adjusted CU (CU-SA) increased by 60 basis points from the previous quarter and stands at 75.3 per cent in Q3:2024-25. Both CU and CU-SA for Q3:2024-05 are higher compared to their levels in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Manufacturers reported higher growth in new orders during Q3:2024-25 on both sequential (q-o-q) and annual (y-o-y) basis.

