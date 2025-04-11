Goldiam International Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Binani Industries Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd, Uma Exports Ltd and Northern ARC Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 April 2025.

Goldiam International Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 327 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84940 shares in the past one month.

Binani Industries Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 17.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 90803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16100 shares in the past one month.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd soared 17.85% to Rs 157.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64076 shares in the past one month.

Uma Exports Ltd rose 15.08% to Rs 93.48. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4865 shares in the past one month.

Northern ARC Capital Ltd added 13.93% to Rs 193.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77519 shares in the past one month.

