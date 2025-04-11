Sky Gold hits the roof on securing export order of 200 kg per month

Sky Gold and Diamonds hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 320.50 after the company secured a recurring export order of 200 kg per month from a reputed jewellery industry client.

The deal includes advance payments, boosting working capital, and reflecting strong consumer trust.

This achievement reflects its strategic focus by expanding our customer base and delivering value through consistent quality and timely delivery. This development will positively impact our operational performance and contribute meaningfully to shareholder value in the coming quarters.

Sky Gold is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing gold jewellery. The company follows a B2B model where the products are mainly sold to mid-range jewellers and boutique stores that sell these products through online platforms and retail stores

The companys consolidated net profit soared 309.2% to Rs 36.54 crore as compared with Rs 8.93 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 116.7% YoY to Rs 997.97 crore in Q3 FY25.

