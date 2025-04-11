Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India to increase its petroleum consumption by 0.3 million barrels per day in 2025 and 2026

India to increase its petroleum consumption by 0.3 million barrels per day in 2025 and 2026

Image
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US Energy Information Administration or EIA stated in a latest monthly update that it expects India will increase its consumption of liquid fuels by 0.3 million barrels per day (b/d) in both 2025 and 2026, compared with an increase of 0.2 million in 2024, driven by rising demand for transportation fuels. Indias Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption is seen at 5.47 million barrels (b/d), 5.75 million barrels (b/d) and 6.06 million barrels (b/d) for 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sky Gold hits the roof on securing export order of 200 kg per month

Ajmera Realty jumps as collections climb 9% QoQ in Q4 FY25

Sensex jumps 1,570 pts, Nifty above 22,900; pharma shares rally

Goldiam International Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aurionpro Solutions spurts after board nod to acquire 100% stake in Fintra Software

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story