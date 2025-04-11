India to increase its petroleum consumption by 0.3 million barrels per day in 2025 and 2026

US Energy Information Administration or EIA stated in a latest monthly update that it expects India will increase its consumption of liquid fuels by 0.3 million barrels per day (b/d) in both 2025 and 2026, compared with an increase of 0.2 million in 2024, driven by rising demand for transportation fuels. Indias Petroleum and Other Liquid Fuels Consumption is seen at 5.47 million barrels (b/d), 5.75 million barrels (b/d) and 6.06 million barrels (b/d) for 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively.

