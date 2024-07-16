Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Zomato Ltd, MMTC Ltd and Electrosteel Castings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2024.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Zomato Ltd, MMTC Ltd and Electrosteel Castings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jupiter Wagons Ltd lost 6.02% to Rs 660 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd crashed 5.17% to Rs 4487.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13682 shares in the past one month.

Zomato Ltd tumbled 4.69% to Rs 218.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd dropped 4.18% to Rs 90.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Electrosteel Castings Ltd shed 3.96% to Rs 194.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News