Indices trade near flat line, media shares decline

The domestic equity benchmarks traded near the flat line in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Media index witnessed profit booking after advancing in the past three trading sessions.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 4.68 points or 0.01% to 80,660.18. The Nifty 50 index rose 23.40 points or 0.09% to 24,610.10.

The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 80,898.3 and 24,661.25 respectively in mid-morning trade.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.21%. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index hit an all-time high at 48,175.21.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,010 shares rose and 1,853 shares fell. A total of 113 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 0.82% to 2,088.55. The index witnessed profit booking after advancing 4.76% in the past three trading sessions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.33%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.39%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.32%), Sun TV Network (down 0.93%), PVR Inox (down 0.84%), TV18 Broadcast (down 0.59%) declined.

On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (up 1.47%) ,Tips Industries (up 1.24%) and Saregama India (up 0.55%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.19% to 6.968 as compared with previous close 6.981.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.5950, compared with its close of 83.6100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2024 settlement gained 0.26% to Rs 73,665.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 104.28.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 1.31% to 4.174.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2024 settlement slipped 66 cents or 0.78% to $84.19 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

CRISIL fell 1.26%. The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 150.11 crore in Q2 2024, which is marginally lower as compared with the PAT of Rs 150.58 crore posted in Q2 2023. Consolidated income from operations rose 3.4% to Rs 797.4 crore in Q2 2024, compared with Rs 771 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Monarch Networth Capital added 1.69% after the companys consolidated stood at Rs 40.05 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 17.03 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 83.9 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024 from Rs 41.88 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

