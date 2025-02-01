Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 814.02 points or 1.26% at 65343.79 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Inox Wind Ltd (up 8.05%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 5.32%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.61%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 3.8%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 3.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NBCC (India) Ltd (up 2.92%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 2.57%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 2.57%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.35%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.96%).

On the other hand, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.98%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.13%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.08%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 469.12 or 0.94% at 50427.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 107.2 points or 0.72% at 15038.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.45 points or 0.21% at 23558.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 253.46 points or 0.33% at 77754.03.

On BSE,2316 shares were trading in green, 757 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

