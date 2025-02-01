Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 117.57 points or 1.79% at 6670.86 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.61%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.31%),Adani Power Ltd (up 3.57%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.5%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.35%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.17%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.39%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.27%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.16%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.14%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.13%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 469.12 or 0.94% at 50427.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 107.2 points or 0.72% at 15038.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.45 points or 0.21% at 23558.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 253.46 points or 0.33% at 77754.03.

On BSE,2316 shares were trading in green, 757 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

