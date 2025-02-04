Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 1409.87 points or 2.35% at 61308.52 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 7.23%), Inox Wind Ltd (up 5.72%),ABB India Ltd (up 4.25%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 4.05%),Hitachi Energy India Ltd (up 4.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cummins India Ltd (up 3.71%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 3.31%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 3.01%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.69%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.65%).

On the other hand, Finolex Cables Ltd (down 0.85%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.76%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.68%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 509.55 or 1.04% at 49721.85.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 171.44 points or 1.16% at 14894.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 211.35 points or 0.9% at 23572.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 729.35 points or 0.94% at 77916.09.

On BSE,2388 shares were trading in green, 699 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

