Ambassador Intra Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Ambassador Intra Holdings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 433.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

