ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.55% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 300.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.52% to Rs 9.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.862.269.6511.705.942.213.422.390.170.050.330.280.170.040.300.240.120.030.220.17

