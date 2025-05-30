Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.55% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems rose 300.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.52% to Rs 9.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.862.26 27 9.6511.70 -18 OPM %5.942.21 -3.422.39 - PBDT0.170.05 240 0.330.28 18 PBT0.170.04 325 0.300.24 25 NP0.120.03 300 0.220.17 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ambassador Intra Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

BCPL Railway Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 356.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Orient Tradelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pact Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mold-Tek Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story