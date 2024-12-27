Capital Goods shares slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Capital Goods index falling 201.53 points or 0.29% at 68375.21 at 13:12 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 1.88%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 1.69%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.41%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.41%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cummins India Ltd (down 1.26%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.21%), Thermax Ltd (down 1%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.8%), and Timken India Ltd (down 0.76%).

On the other hand, Hitachi Energy India Ltd (up 2.28%), SKF India Ltd (up 2.25%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.76%) moved up.

At 13:12 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 117.35 or 0.21% at 55010.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 8.81 points or 0.06% at 15915.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.05 points or 0.42% at 23849.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 300.14 points or 0.38% at 78772.62.

On BSE,1996 shares were trading in green, 1902 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

