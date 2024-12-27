Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Image
Dec 27 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 127.38 points or 0.49% at 25980.13 at 13:12 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.23%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.12%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.81%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.49%), and Oil India Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.76%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.58%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.01%) turned up.

At 13:12 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 117.35 or 0.21% at 55010.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 8.81 points or 0.06% at 15915.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 99.05 points or 0.42% at 23849.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 300.14 points or 0.38% at 78772.62.

On BSE,1996 shares were trading in green, 1902 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

