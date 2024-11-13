Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit declines 15.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 229.61 crore

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products declined 15.42% to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 229.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 190.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.229.61190.1221.4521.9139.9144.6833.7038.4225.3930.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News