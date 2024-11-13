Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit declines 15.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 229.61 crore

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products declined 15.42% to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 229.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 190.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales229.61190.12 21 OPM %21.4521.91 -PBDT39.9144.68 -11 PBT33.7038.42 -12 NP25.3930.02 -15

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

