Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit declines 15.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.77% to Rs 229.61 croreNet profit of Astra Microwave Products declined 15.42% to Rs 25.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.77% to Rs 229.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 190.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales229.61190.12 21 OPM %21.4521.91 -PBDT39.9144.68 -11 PBT33.7038.42 -12 NP25.3930.02 -15
