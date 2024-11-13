Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.25 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.25 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 51.17% to Rs 70.07 crore

Net Loss of Anjani Portland Cement reported to Rs 28.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.17% to Rs 70.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 143.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales70.07143.49 -51 OPM %-12.242.42 -PBDT-16.81-4.42 -280 PBT-28.24-16.89 -67 NP-28.25-15.31 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start lower shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets down

Govt urges states to consider setting nuclear plants, list power utilities

Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story