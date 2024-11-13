Anjani Portland Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.25 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.17% to Rs 70.07 crore

Net Loss of Anjani Portland Cement reported to Rs 28.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.17% to Rs 70.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 143.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.70.07143.49-12.242.42-16.81-4.42-28.24-16.89-28.25-15.31

