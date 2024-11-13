Prima Plastics consolidated net profit declines 42.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.56% to Rs 43.60 croreNet profit of Prima Plastics declined 42.51% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.56% to Rs 43.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales43.6046.66 -7 OPM %8.2814.55 -PBDT4.937.89 -38 PBT3.296.25 -47 NP2.804.87 -43
