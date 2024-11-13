Prima Plastics consolidated net profit declines 42.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.56% to Rs 43.60 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics declined 42.51% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.56% to Rs 43.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.43.6046.668.2814.554.937.893.296.252.804.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News