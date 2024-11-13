63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.90 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 75.78% to Rs 38.43 crore

Net loss of 63 Moons Technologies reported to Rs 18.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 82.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 75.78% to Rs 38.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 158.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.38.43158.69-139.8442.71-15.91103.81-24.3096.31-18.9082.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News