Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 95.66% to Rs 33.38 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 29.75% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 95.66% to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.3817.06 96 OPM %14.7743.55 -PBDT6.648.91 -25 PBT6.448.74 -26 NP4.516.42 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start lower shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets down

Govt urges states to consider setting nuclear plants, list power utilities

Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story