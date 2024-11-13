Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 95.66% to Rs 33.38 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 29.75% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 95.66% to Rs 33.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.3817.0614.7743.556.648.916.448.744.516.42

